CALGARY -- Emergency crews are on scene of a serious crash in the city's northwest.

The collision occurred at around 6:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 14th Street and 24th Avenue N.W. near Confederation Park.

Calgary Fire Department officials confirm two vehicles were involved in the crash and one car was on fire when firefighters arrived.

The conditions of the two drivers and any passengers have not been confirmed.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as the intersection has been closed to traffic.

Traffic Advisory: 14 Street is closed between 24 Ave. & Rosehill Drive N.W. due to a serious-injury collision. Please avoid the area. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) July 9, 2021

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.