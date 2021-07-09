Advertisement
Intersection closed near Confederation Park following fiery crash along 14 Street Northwest
Published Friday, July 9, 2021 7:15AM MDT Last Updated Friday, July 9, 2021 7:24AM MDT
The intersection of 14 Street and 24 Avenue N.W. has been closed following a serious Friday morning crash. (file)
CALGARY -- Emergency crews are on scene of a serious crash in the city's northwest.
The collision occurred at around 6:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 14th Street and 24th Avenue N.W. near Confederation Park.
Calgary Fire Department officials confirm two vehicles were involved in the crash and one car was on fire when firefighters arrived.
The conditions of the two drivers and any passengers have not been confirmed.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as the intersection has been closed to traffic.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.