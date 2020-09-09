CALGARY -- A shorter article about the conditions we’ll face moving forward usually bodes well for the city. That’s the story today! We fall beneath that wave of high pressure that just yesterday tried pushing northern air our way and kept us rather cool early.

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has worked into B.C. While westerly wind aloft is a prevalent element for us, the Environment Canada Firework model doesn’t project that we’ll deal with smoke here.

With these next few lovely days — and the well-rounded knowledge that in southern Alberta there will rapidly come a time where the 20s vanish until spring — there will likely be plenty of outdoor activities, with some carrying into the evening. If a bonfire is in the works this week, do pay mind to Alberta’s fire bans:

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 23C

Evening: clear, low 8C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 26C

Evening: clear, low 13C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 25C

Evening: building cloud, low 9C

Saturday:

Early showers, clearing for the afternoon

Daytime high: 16C

Evening: clear, low 8C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 22C

Evening: clear, low 8C

We have a few excellent photos for today!

Carolyn took this suburban sunset shot yesterday:

Darren caught the roll cloud over our city yesterday, too! Undulating waves of air can occasionally produce these off of the Rockies.

Lastly, a tandem photo from Sue and Jack of Mt. Kidd.

Thanks for the sends, everybody!

You can submit your weather photos here.



