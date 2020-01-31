CALGARY -- A vehicle prowling and home break-in suspect found himself literally in the doghouse prior to his arrest Friday morning.

RCMP were called to a location in Turner Valley early Friday morning after residents were stirred awake by the sound of two people breaking into vehicles and into a home.

Officers spotted the suspects as the pair sped away in a vehicle.

The vehicle description was shared with neighbouring RCMP detachments and, a short time later, Cochrane RCMP members witnessed the vehicle travelling at "an extremely high rate of speed" on Highway 22, near Bragg Creek.

The vehicle eventually stopped at a location in Springbank after running out of gas. Officers and RCMP Police Dog Services responded to the area and apprehended one male on scene. The second suspect, also a male of undisclosed age, was found hiding in a nearby doghouse.

Investigators determined the fuel-less vehicle had been reported stolen out of Banff earlier this month.

Charges are pending against the two Calgary males including:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Breaching conditions of release

Theft

Attempted theft of a motor vehicle

Breaking and entering into a residence

The names of the accused are expected to be released once they are formally charged.