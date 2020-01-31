Into the doghouse: Alleged robbers caught by police near Calgary
CALGARY -- A vehicle prowling and home break-in suspect found himself literally in the doghouse prior to his arrest Friday morning.
RCMP were called to a location in Turner Valley early Friday morning after residents were stirred awake by the sound of two people breaking into vehicles and into a home.
Officers spotted the suspects as the pair sped away in a vehicle.
The vehicle description was shared with neighbouring RCMP detachments and, a short time later, Cochrane RCMP members witnessed the vehicle travelling at "an extremely high rate of speed" on Highway 22, near Bragg Creek.
The vehicle eventually stopped at a location in Springbank after running out of gas. Officers and RCMP Police Dog Services responded to the area and apprehended one male on scene. The second suspect, also a male of undisclosed age, was found hiding in a nearby doghouse.
Investigators determined the fuel-less vehicle had been reported stolen out of Banff earlier this month.
Charges are pending against the two Calgary males including:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Flight from police
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Breaching conditions of release
- Theft
- Attempted theft of a motor vehicle
- Breaking and entering into a residence
The names of the accused are expected to be released once they are formally charged.