CALGARY -- Authorities have begun an investigation after a man, who was recently in the care of Fort Macleod RCMP, was found dead inside his home after being released.

Fort Macleod RCMP were first called to the scene outside the public library at 8:18 p.m. on Oct. 4 for reports of an unconscious man lying on the sidewalk.

Upon attending the area, Mounties located a 72-year-old man and arranged for him to be taken to hospital. It was later determined he was intoxicated but in otherwise good health, so the patient was released into the care of police.

Since the man was still intoxicated, police, who were unable to locate anyone to hand him over to, decided to take him into custody at the RCMP detachment.

At about 8 a.m. the next morning, the man was released from his cell and taken home by RCMP at his request, where he was left in the care of another person.

Later on that same day, Fort Macleod RCMP attended a call of a deceased male at the same home. The 72-year-old was found dead inside.

As a result of the man's recent detention, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to conduct a full investigation to determine any possible connection between his death and his interaction with RCMP.

The RCMP will not release any further information about the incident until that investigation has been completed.