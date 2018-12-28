Calgary police have released details about the victim of Thursday night’s fatal crash on Stoney Trail and are continuing to look into what caused it.

At about 9:20 p.m. on December 27, emergency crews were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail near 114 Avenue S.E.

When they arrived, they found the wreckage of a black Chevrolet Cobalt near a light pole in the centre median of the highway.

It’s believed the vehicle was heading northbound on the route and was attempting to exit when it suddenly lost control and spun back onto Stoney Trail.

It ended up crossing three lanes before it crashed into the light pole.

The driver, a 35-year-old man, fatally injured in the collision, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

The CPS Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate speed and alcohol as possible factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.