Members of the Calgary Police Service traffic unit continue to investigate the fatal Christmas Eve collision on John Laurie Boulevard that left a 67-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man dead.

In the late morning hours of Monday, December 24, the two pedestrians were believed to be travelling southbound in the crosswalk while crossing John Laurie Boulevard at the intersection with Hawkwood Drive Northwest. Police believe the driver of a southbound Toyota 4Runner was attempting to turn into an eastbound lane of John Laurie Boulevard when her vehicle struck the pedestrians.

The 67-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the 64-year-old man was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries. The identities of the deceased have not been released.

The driver of the 4Runner, a female whose age has not been disclosed, was not injured in the incident.

According to police, alcohol, drugs and excessive speed are not believed to be factors in Monday morning’s collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.