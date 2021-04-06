CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP say an investigation into alleged tampering of playground equipment found no indication of suspicious activity.

Police first learned of a Facebook post Saturday morning that claimed a child had been injured at a playground in Midtown as the result of a razor blade. A complaint had not been filed with RCMP at the time.

Officers determined a child had been injured at a playground in the area on April 2 but the injuries, the nature of which has not been disclosed, were not caused by razor blades or tampered playground equipment. RCMP inspected several community playgrounds and found no signs of tampering.

According to RCMP, the City of Airdrie will conduct full inspections of all playgrounds in the city to ensure they are safe.

Police encourage parents and caregivers to inspect play areas for potential hazards.