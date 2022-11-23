Investigation into organized crime leads to 7 arrests in Calgary and Vancouver

Authorities say seven people face charges, including three from Calgary, in connection with a lengthy investigation into organized crime that involved millions of dollars in money laundering.

The Calgary branch of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) as well as RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime say they have dismantled a money laundering operation that was being conducted with support of some of the country's largest organized crime groups.

Officials say Project Collector, a three-year-long investigation that began in Calgary, resulted in charges against seven people and the seizure of $16 million in bank accounts, real estate holdings and vehicles.

ALERT says the crime groups were transporting the proceeds of crime between Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia and, in one year alone, they determined that $24 million in cash was transferred through the operation.

Law enforcement only learned of the operation when $1 million – destined for Vancouver – was intercepted in Calgary in July 2018.

Project Collector has discovered the crime groups involved operated "pseudo-bank branches" that allowed them to transfer large sums of money without being detected. The source of these funds was primarily drug trafficking, authorities say.

"During the course of the investigation, search warrants were executed at a total of 10 homes in the Calgary region, Toronto area and Vancouver," ALERT said in a statement.

Police say 71 charges have been laid, including participation in a criminal organization, laundering proceeds of crime and trafficking property obtained by crime. There were also offences under the Proceeds of Crime and Terrorist Financing Act.

The following people were arrested in September and face charges:

Lien Ha, 42-year-old from Calgary;

Donald Hoang, 26-year-old from Vancouver;

Van Duc Hoang, 64-year-old from Vancouver;

Van Thi Nguyen, 62-year-old from Vancouver;

Cynthia Nguyen, 42-year-old from Calgary;

Yuong Nguyen, 43-year-old from Calgary; and

Grace Tang, 25-year-old from Vancouver.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.