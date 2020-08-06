CALGARY -- An official investigation has begun after a 26-year-old man serving a drug trafficking sentence died while in custody at the Bowden Institution.

Authorities say Logan Mitchell died at the prison Thursday. There are no details about what led to his death.

He had been serving a three-year sentence for failing to comply with an undertaking and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Mitchell's family has been contacted about his death and a formal investigation, conducted by Correctional Service Canada, will take place.

Alberta police and the coroner have also been informed.