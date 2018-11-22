Transport Canada is investigating after a Canadian Pacific train conductor died in a workplace accident earlier this week.

Teamsters Canada released a statement on Thursday about the man’s death and said the incident happened on the CP rail tracks next to 9th Avenue on Monday afternoon.

“As we prepare to enter the holiday season, I am sad to report that one of our Teamster families will be in mourning,” said François Laporte, President of Teamsters Canada, in a statement. “On behalf of our over 125,000 members, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the victim’s loved ones and co-workers.”

The union says it is cooperating with the Transport Canada investigation and will address the issue more thoroughly once the ‘facts have been determined.’

No further details of what happened have been released and the Teamsters say they won’t comment further out of respect for the victim’s family.