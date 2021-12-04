Investigation ongoing into robbery at northeast Calgary vape shop
A group of suspects connected to an armed robbery in northeast Calgary fled the scene before police arrived.
Police are looking for suspects after they say a smoke and vape shop was robbed at gunpoint on Friday evening.
Officials say a number of people entered Jerry's Smoke and Vape on Country Hills Boulevard N.E. at just after 6:30 p.m.
One of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk, police say, and they fled a short time later.
No one was hurt, and police are still looking to make arrests.