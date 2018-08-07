Police say a fire that completely destroyed a home in the city’s southwest last month was arson and they are appealing to the public for information.

Emergency crews were called to the 0-100 block of Governor Dr. S.W. at about 3:30 a.m. on July 12 for reports of a fire.

The home was fully involved in flame when crews arrived and a number of people were evacuated from nearby homes.

No one was injured in the blaze and police say they believe the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org