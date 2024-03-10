CALGARY
Calgary

    • Investigation underway after body discovered under 14 Street bridge

    A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in this photo from Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in this photo from Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Share

    An investigation is underway after Calgary police discovered a body near the Bow River early Sunday morning.

    Police were contacted at around 10:45 a.m., on reports of a body on the south side of the Bow, under the 14 Street bridge.

    The cause of death remains undetermined. Homicide detectives have been engaged.

    An autopsy will take place Tuesday.

    Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what happened at the 2024 Oscars

    The biggest stars celebrated the year's best performances in film at the 2024 Oscars. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to emcee the 96th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News