Members of the Tsuut’ina Nation Police and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit have launched a joint investigation into a suspicious death on the First Nation west of Calgary.

RCMP officials confirm Tsuut’ina Nation Police officers were called to an undisclosed location on Monday night, at approximately 10:30 p.m., after a body was found.

The age and gender of the deceased has not been released and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 9. The autopsy will be conducted by the Calgary Medical Examiner’s office.

Police have deemed the death suspicious but the nature of the death has not been released.