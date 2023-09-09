Investigation underway after shots fired at home in Walsh, Alta.

Redcliff RCMP are investigating after a late August incident where someone shot twice at a home in Walsh, Alta.

On Aug. 29, around 12:25 a.m., officers were dispatched for reports of shots fired at a residence on Fourth Avenue in Walsh.

Officers didn't locate any suspects on arrival, but did confirm that the home had been shot at twice.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Redcliff RCMP at 403-548-2288. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

Walsh is a hamlet in southeastern Alberta, about 53 kilometres from Medicine Hat.