Investigation underway following apartment fire in northeast Calgary

Investigations are underway into the cause of an apartment fire in northeast Calgary late Saturday night.

At around 10:40 p.m., fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a third-story apartment at 3805 Marlborough Drive N.E., a CFD spokesperson confirmed.

Crews located a fire on the roof above one of the third-story units, prompting an evacuation of tenants from the building.

Firefighter on burning rooftop in northeast Calgary, Jan. 7, 2023

While firefighters knocked the fire, a bus was brought in for residents to warm up in.

Around 1 a.m., residents were allowed to return to their units.

Evacuated tenants outside apartment, Jan.7, 2023

No information is available concerning injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.