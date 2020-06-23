CALGARY -- Calgary fire investigators are looking for answers after an early morning fire at a downtown restaurant.

Crews responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Chinese Village Restaurant in the 500 block of Sixth St. S.W. after receiving a call from someone walking in a nearby alleyway who saw smoke.

Once firefighters arrived, they quickly extinguished flames coming from inside the restaurant.

No one was inside at the time and there were no injuries.

CTV News spoke with the restaurant’s owner who said the restaurant was scheduled to reopen in July after being closed for months due to COVID-19.

In the meantime, the arson unit is investigating to determine the exact origin of the fire.

An estimate of damages has not been confirmed as firefighters continue to monitor the building for additional hotspots.

Crews anticipate being on scene for the duration of the day and have blocked off Sixth Street between Fifth Ave. and Sixth Ave. S.W.