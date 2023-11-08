Investigation underway into early Tuesday house fire in south Lethbridge
Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services file photo. (Photo: X@CityofLethbridge)
An investigation is underway into what caused a house fire in south Lethbridge early Tuesday morning.
Around 2 a.m., Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a fire in the 800 block of 18 Street South.
Fire crews arrived to discover visible smoke coming from the building. Once they'd established a water supply, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and conduct a search of the basement and upper suite.
No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.
Damage was estimated to be somewhere between $150,000 and $175,000.