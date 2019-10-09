Flames and smoke poured from a fast food restaurant along Centre Street North Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the DQ location in the 1900 block of Centre Street N.E. at approximately 5:30 p.m. where they encountered heavy smoke and flames piercing through the roof of the building. Additional CFD resources were deployed to the scene.

A search of the building confirmed all customers and staff had escaped and the fire was extinguished before the flames spread to additional structures.

A section of Centre Street was closed to traffic during the CFD response but has reopened. Fire crews remained on scene throughout the night to monitor hotspots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.