The efforts of firefighters prevented a late morning fire at a home in a southeast neighbourhood from spreading to the neighbouring units.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department responded to a six-plex in the 1400 block of 43 Street Southeast shortly before 11:00 a.m. following reports of a fire.

All occupants were evacuated from the building while crews battled the blaze. Firefighters successfully contained the fire to the original unit and doused the flames. A hole was cut into the roof of the building for additional ventilation.

No injuries have been reported and an investigation is underway into the cause of the fire. According to CFD officials, fire crews remained at the scene for several hours to monitor hotspots.