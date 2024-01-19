Investigation underway into Friday afternoon Ranchlands house fire

An investigation is underway into what caused a house fire Friday on the 1000 block of Ranchlands Boulevard N.W.

Fire crews received a call around 12:30 p.m. by a resident who arrived home and found smoke in their home and fire alarms going off.

Crews arrived to discover the smoke had spread to adjacent units, forcing their evacuation as well.

The fire was quickly knocked down.

A fire department spokesperson described the damage to the home as “extensive.”

Some smoke entered the neighbouring unit but there was no damage.

Residents of the evacuated units will be allowed to return once they are deemed safe.

No one was injured in the blaze, including two cats rescued by fire fighters.