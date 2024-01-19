CALGARY
Calgary

    • Investigation underway into Friday afternoon Ranchlands house fire

    A stock photo showing the side of a Calgary Fire Department vehicle. A stock photo showing the side of a Calgary Fire Department vehicle.
    Share

    An investigation is underway into what caused a house fire Friday on the 1000 block of Ranchlands Boulevard N.W.

    Fire crews received a call around 12:30 p.m. by a resident who arrived home and found smoke in their home and fire alarms going off.

    Crews arrived to discover the smoke had spread to adjacent units, forcing their evacuation as well.

    The fire was quickly knocked down.

    A fire department spokesperson described the damage to the home as “extensive.”

    Some smoke entered the neighbouring unit but there was no damage.

    Residents of the evacuated units will be allowed to return once they are deemed safe.

    No one was injured in the blaze, including two cats rescued by fire fighters.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action

    A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News