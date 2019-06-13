Investigation underway into reports of shots fired along 32 Avenue NE
Calgary police are investigating after witnesses reported hearing shots in the northeast community of Whitehorn on Thursday afternoon.
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 4:46PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 13, 2019 8:46PM MDT
Calgary police have closed off a northeast intersection for reports of shots fired at a vehicle.
Officers were called to the area of 38 Street and 32 Avenue N.E. at about 3:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
No one is believed to be injured as a result of the incident and police aren't sure if the shots came from a firearm or a pellet gun.
Witnesses tell CTV News they heard about six shots.
It's believed the suspects fled the scene in a grey Dodge Durango and police are now looking for that vehicle.
Police are also canvassing the community looking for anyone who was injured.
This is a developing story. We have a CTV News crew at the scene and more details are expected.