Calgary police have closed off a northeast intersection for reports of shots fired at a vehicle.

Officers were called to the area of 38 Street and 32 Avenue N.E. at about 3:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

No one is believed to be injured as a result of the incident and police aren't sure if the shots came from a firearm or a pellet gun.

Witnesses tell CTV News they heard about six shots.

It's believed the suspects fled the scene in a grey Dodge Durango and police are now looking for that vehicle.

Police are also canvassing the community looking for anyone who was injured.

This is a developing story. We have a CTV News crew at the scene and more details are expected.