Investigation underway into stabbing in Ogden
Published Thursday, April 2, 2020 11:35AM MDT Last Updated Thursday, April 2, 2020 3:11PM MDT
CPS members were called to Ogmoor Place S.E. Thursday morning following a stabbing (file)
CALGARY -- Police and EMS responded to a southeast neighbourhood Thursday morning following a stabbing.
CPS officials confirm officers were called to a location on Ogmoor Place S.E., in the community of Ogden, at around 10 a.m. after one person was stabbed.
The age, gender and condition of the victim have not been confirmed. Police have not indicated whether an arrest has been made in connection with the incident.