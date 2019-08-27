Investigation underway into suspected gunshot in Beltline apartment building
A CPS unit outside of the Thirteenth Avenue Manor building in the Beltline during the investigation into reports of a gunshot
CTV News Calgary
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 6:43AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 27, 2019 8:19AM MDT
Two people were taken into police custody but released without charges following reports of a disturbance and a shot fired in a southwest apartment building.
According to police, officers responded to a building in the 1300 block of 13th Avenue Southwest shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Police located a suspected bullet hole in the floor but a gun was not found. No injuries have been found.
Officers took two people of interest into custody but both were released Monday night.
The investigation into the incident continues