Two people were taken into police custody but released without charges following reports of a disturbance and a shot fired in a southwest apartment building.

According to police, officers responded to a building in the 1300 block of 13th Avenue Southwest shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Police located a suspected bullet hole in the floor but a gun was not found. No injuries have been found.

Officers took two people of interest into custody but both were released Monday night.

The investigation into the incident continues