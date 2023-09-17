Investigation underway into suspicious death of woman dropped off at hospital

Calgary police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was dropped off at Foothills hospital.

On Friday, she was dropped off suffering from extensive injuries. She died just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police are following up with the people who dropped the woman off at hospital.

An autopsy will take place Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.