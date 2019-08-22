The Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating two Wednesday night house fires that occurred within a two block radius.

Lethbridge Police Service officials say officers and fire crews were called to a home in the 900 block of 9th Avenue North shortly before 10 p.m. While firefighters addressed the blaze, a woman appeared on scene and notified a police officer that multiple fires had been started at her home situated two blocks away. The woman indicated that she had extinguished the fires on her own.

Fire crews attended the woman's home in the 700 block of 9th Avenue North and doused the hotspots.

No injuries have been reported at either residence.

According to police, the damage to the home in the 900 block is estimated at $50,000 while the damage at the home in the 700 block is estimate at $20,000.

The investigation into the two fires, which are considered suspicious, is ongoing.