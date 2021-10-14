Investigator testifies stroller, burnt clothing found near bodies of Calgary mother, daughter

Calgary police officers escort a suspect in the murders of Jasmine Lovett and Aliyah Sanderson into the arrest processing unit. Calgary police officers escort a suspect in the murders of Jasmine Lovett and Aliyah Sanderson into the arrest processing unit.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon