Investigators at scene of 2-alarm fire in northeast Calgary

Calgary firefighters, along with other emergency crews, are at the scene of a two-alarm fire that broke out in Taradale.

Officials say 911 dispatchers first began receiving calls about the fire, on Taraglen Road N.E., at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters first at the scene found a detached double garage with a heavy amount of smoke and fire coming from it.

After the situation was assessed, firefighters called a second alarm to request additional resources.

"Firefighters worked quickly to get the fire under control and prevent spread to nearby structures. No residents were at home when the fire started. After a search of the garage, nobody was found inside and no injuries have been reported at this time," the CFD said in a release.

There is no estimate on the damages to the garage, but the home on the property sustained some heat damage to its siding.

All utilities to the garage have been shut off and fire crews are expected to remain on scene to extinguish any hot spots and investigate the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information about the incident, especially about details that occurred prior to the CFD's arrival, is asked to email piofire@calgary.ca.