Investigators looking for information, tips from public regarding Rocky View County homicide
The RCMP is turning to the public for help as it continues to investigate a homicide in Rocky View County.
The victim, Jaiteg Singh Waraich, was found dead in the area of Range Road 284 and Township Road 264 on the morning of June 9.
The Mounties' major crimes unit is investigating, and hoping the public can aid them in gathering more information.
Police say the 24-year-old might have been using an alias in Canada.
He was last known to reside in the San Francisco Bay Area in California.
Anyone who knows of other names the deceased was using or who has information about this incident is asked to contact the RCMP.
They can do so directly by calling 403-945-7267.
Or, they can do so anonymously through Crime Stoppers by the following means:
- Calling 1-800-222-8477;
- Visiting P3Tips.com; or
- Using the P3Tips app.
Police have released photos of the deceased, in consultation with his family.
