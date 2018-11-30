Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle that belongs to the victim of an alleged kidnapping and have released images of a similar vehicle in the hopes that someone will come forward with information.

A man contacted police on November 20th at about 3:00 a.m. saying that a family member was being assaulted and held against his will.

Police immediately investigated the complaint and worked with family members to negotiate the man’s release and return.

The man was located by police the next day at about 2:30 a.m. and a number of people were taken into custody from a home in the Brentwood area.

More suspects were arrested a short time later at a hotel in the community of Horizon and nine people are now facing charges.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and police are now looking for his vehicle.

The vehicle is described as:

Dark blue, 2007 Honda Civic

Four-doors

licence plate BPL 8416

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the kidnapping incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org