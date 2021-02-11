CALGARY -- Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit are attempting to piece together the final days of homicide victim Nathaniel Goodeye and are turning to the public for help.

The 35-year-old Calgary man was found dead by police at a home in the 200 block of Margate Close N.E., in the community of Marlborough, on June 29, 2020.

The discovery occurred the same day that Goodeye's mother had reported his nearly weeklong disappearance to police.

An autopsy confirmed the death was a homicide but the cause of death has not been released.

Officers were led to the Marlborough home after receiving information indicating the missing man may have been seen there, but his whereabouts in the days prior to the discovery of his body have not been determined.

Three people who were at the home at the time were taken in for questioning but released without charge.

"We are looking to talk to anyone who may have seen or spoke to Nathaniel in the week leading up to when his body was discovered to contact us," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the homicide unit. "Even if the information someone has seems insignificant, we want to know about it. Sometimes the smallest piece of information can help solve a case."

Anyone who encountered Goodeye between June 23 and June 29, 2020 is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or submit information anonymously to Crime Stoppers.