Investigators were told alleged kidnapper and rapist killed woman, court docs state

As police investigated allegations of kidnapping, rape and more against Richard Robert Mantha, one of his multiple accusers told them she believes he killed her friend.

Jennifer Foley, a 29-year-old Calgary woman, was found dead on a rural road near Chestermere on Jan. 15, 2021.

Court documents with newly unredacted information obtained by CTV News Calgary on Tuesday revealed Foley's name came up as investigators collected evidence against Mantha.

Mantha, a 59-year-old who allegedly also went by "Poncho", faces numerous charges involving five women who describe being drugged, choked, held at gunpoint, raped and stabbed.

Mantha is accused of targeting sex workers, bringing them to a Quonset hut on a property in Rocky View County between Chestermere and Langdon, Alta.

Among the charges against Mantha are kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance.

Allegations against Mantha have yet to be proven in court.

He was charged after officers cordoned off the property east of Calgary in April.

According to the court documents, one of the women who came forward to police earlier that month said Mantha wanted her and Jennifer "to sell drugs for him."

The woman told police she refused, "but Jennifer agreed."

"Jennifer eventually owed Poncho $200 and he threatened to kill her," the court documents read.

"Jennifer went missing shortly after," the court documents continue, saying the woman who came forward "suspects Mantha killed her."

The court documents also state someone told her "Mantha killed Jennifer."

Mounties said little when Foley's body was discovered.

The nature of her death was not released but the RCMP major crimes unit led the ensuing investigation.

Mantha has not been charged in connection with Foley's death.

The information was released as part of an application made by multiple media outlets including CTV News Calgary for the unsealing of documents related to the April search warrant.

Mantha's upcoming trial is to be held in French.

His lawyer speaks the language, and a new Crown prosecutor has recently been assigned.