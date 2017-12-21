A 45-year old Red Deer man has been charged with money laundering and fraud in connection to an investment scheme that is alleged to have cost north American investors more than $10 million.

RCMP launched an investigation in April 2016 after receiving reports of an alleged fraud that involved the purchase, sale and rental of mobile light towers by Silvertip Energy Inc.

It is alleged that the owner of Silvertip sold or rented light towers, with the same serial number or units that were never produced, to several investors.

“This is an example of a Ponzi scheme, where the same light towers were bought and rented numerous times on paper, on behalf of a number of different investors,” said Constable William Lewadniuk of the Red Deer RCMP financial crimes unit. “Each level of a Ponzi scheme includes re-selling the same items to new investors, then paying a portion of that money to previous investors as if it were dividends. Ponzi schemes are like pyramid schemes in that they rely on continually bringing in new investors in order to keep the previous ones from discovering the fraud.”

Police say five, individual investors lost about $4 million and that four or more companies from Canada and the United States lost about $6.2 million in the transaction.

The RCMP’s Financial Crime Unit in Red Deer worked with the United States Secret Service and FINTRAC (Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada) on the case.

“I believe this may be the largest fraud file we’ve seen in Central Alberta,” said Lewadniuk. “The Red Deer RCMP’s cross-border collaboration with the US Secret Service and our ongoing partnership with FINTRAC were vital to its successful conclusion.”

RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on C & E Trail, north of Red Deer, on Tuesday and seized electronics and documents linked to the investments.

Joshua James Tenhove of Red Deer is charged with:

Criminal Code 462.31 – Laundering the proceeds of crime X 2

Criminal Code 380(1)(a) – Fraud over $5,000 X 3

Tenhove is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on January 15, 2018.