Members of the International Olympic Committee will be in Calgary this week to look over the city’s potential bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics.

In the past, the IOC would send a Candidature Committee to evaluate bidding cities but the group did not provide feedback or support during the visits and the potential host city was also on the hook for expenses.

The IOC is now taking a new approach and is meeting with interested cities in advance of a bid. The organization is covering the costs and will also provide city committees with resources and supports to help strengthen possible bids.

The goal is to ensure cities interested in hosting the Olympics spend only what is required and that they focus their efforts on how the games line up with their objectives and vision.

The IOC members will tour facilities from the 1988 Winter Olympics and will take note of Calgary’s plans for the games including facility and venue management, event coordination, transportation and logistics and security.

An update will be provided to city council later this month.