    • iPhoney: Airdrie RCMP warn of counterfeit phones sold online

    A customer in Airdrie, Alta., bought this phone online, but soon figured out it was a fake that didn't work. (Supplied) A customer in Airdrie, Alta., bought this phone online, but soon figured out it was a fake that didn't work. (Supplied)
    Airdrie RCMP are warning the public about an online marketplace selling iPhones that are strikingly similar to the real thing.

    Officials said they were recently contacted by a victim who fell prey to a scammer he had contacted online to buy a phone.

    Police say the consumer believed the phone was legitimate, as it was in a sealed iPhone box that "had all the correct labelling."

    "The security numbers associated to the label were related to iPhone products and were further used to deceive the consumer," police said in a news release.

    When the victim brought the phone home and tried to use its Apple features, they didn't work.

    The consumer then brought it to an Apple store, where it was determined to be a "well done fake phone" but not an iPhone.

    "Airdrie RCMP are urging the public to use extreme caution when buying online, and that products that appear legitimate can be fake," police said.

    (Supplied)

    The investigation is ongoing.

