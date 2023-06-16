Irricana library cancels drag reading event alleging verbal threats, harassment

Officials with a library in rural Alberta say they were forced to pull the plug on a drag reading event after staff were harassed and received multiple threats.

The Irricana and Rural Municipal Library was planning to host Drag Story Time on Friday. Instead, the library was closed for the day.

A statement on social media says the event -- advertised for kids up to 12-years-old -- was canceled to ensure safety.

"This kind of behavior will not be tolerated," reads the post.

RCMP tell CTV News they are aware of the alleged threats and are investigating.

The town of Irricana is located about 40 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

'IT SENDS A MESSAGE'

The vitriol aimed at the library has upset some members of Alberta's LGBTQ2S+ community.

A few blocks down from Irricana's main strip, Marc Heethuis-Dubois and his husband Jay say the cancelation isn't fair.

"I grew up in small towns and I felt there was nobody to connect to, and I know kids like that are in this town," Heethuis-Dubois said. "I fear for them, that they may see this as an unaccepting town and a place they can't feel safe."

Heethuis-Dubois believes just the visibility displayed at a nearby drag event could be enough to give a child the strength to be themselves.

"But this sends the message that a few people who are fearful and who don't want to take the time to understand can shut things down that create an inclusive community.

"It makes people very unwelcome to be who they are."

Irricana resident Karlah Thorleifson, who identifies as transgender, agrees.

"I just want to live my life," Thorleifson told CTV News. "We're not out there trying to convert people. Some families just want to come out and support the program. It's inclusive and they want to teach their children about that."

QUIET POLITICIANS

CTV News reached out to all four elected Irricana councillors for comment on the cancelation, but none of them responded.

Mayor Jim Bryson was the only local government official who wrote back.

However, residents CTV News spoke to on Friday, found his response that "At this time, I have no comment" – didn't cut it.

"I'm really disappointed that they haven't said anything," Heethuis-Dubois said.

"We see other communities that speak up very clearly to denounce these types of threats. Here, there's been nothing."