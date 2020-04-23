CALGARY -- Convicted of similar offences in 2008, an Irricana, Alta. man is facing charges of distributing, possessing, and accessing child pornography following an arrest by Alberta's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

Members of ICE and Beiseker RCMP made the arrest on Wednesday and a home was searched. A forensic examination will be conducted on a number of electronic devices that were seized from the residence.

Karl Schackwidt, 47, is facing charges of:

Distributing child pornography

Possessing child pornography

Accessing child pornography

“Online child exploitation occurs in every corner of the province; in communities big and small,” said Staff Sgt. Dominic Mayhew in a release.

“We cannot be naïve to the extent of these offences, and this should serve as a reminder for parents to take a more proactive role in providing digital safeguards for their children.”

Schackwidt was convicted of similar offences in a Red Deer courtroom in 2008.

Irricana is about 50 kilometers northeast of Calgary.