Is this why they call it 'fall'? Calgary expecting a 25 degree temp drop

After one week of above seasonal highs in Calgary (peaking at almost 22 C Thursday) temperatures are expected to drop to well-below seasonal averages starting Monday.

By Tuesday, Calgary's daytime highs will be lower than the average overnight lows, and unfortunately a rapid recovery out of this trend is unlikely.

Zonal flow in the upper patterns will result in daytime highs remaining below freezing for at least three days.

A series of low pressure systems near the Arctic Circle are expected to align as they track east over the next 48 hours. The strong counter clockwise flow around the resulting low pressure system north of Hudson's Bay coupled with the strong clockwise circulation around a large high pressure system off the coast of Oregon and California will make this pattern difficult to break.

The two systems are expected to work in conjunction, introducing colder air into northwestern British Columbia and channelling it through to southern Quebec for much of the week.

And maintaining our neighbourly tradition, that colder air will not be just a Canadian story – it is expected to impact many of the northern U.S. states.

Mixed precipitation will move in to parts of southern Alberta on Saturday, first in the Rockies and foothills, before tracking east.

That risk of precipitation increases Sunday and Monday – with the city of Calgary likely to see the bulk of precipitation on Monday and Tuesday.

Initially the warmer surface temperatures on roads and sidewalks at the lower elevations should allow for any frozen precipitation to melt, however areas exposed to stronger winds could become slippery.

As of Friday morning Environment and Climate Change Canada had not issued any weather watches or warnings in advance of these changing conditions – but that may change as the weekend continues.