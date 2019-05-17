

Keith MacDonald, CTV News Calgary





The Islamic Association of Northwest Calgary has launched a fundraising campaign to try to find more space to worship.

The association’s current building, the NW Islamic Centre on Ranchview Drive, can accommodate 450 people. But to satisfy city bylaws, only 125 people are allowed in the building at one time.

“We’ve been in talks with different property managers,” said Noman Saridi, project manager with the association. “We’ve been looking for space for the past eight years.”

The association has set up a GoFundMe page and over a seven-day period has raised $4,474. Its goal is to raise $2.6 million toward the purchase of a new building to be used as a mosque.

According to the GoFundMe page, the association has designs on a 4,700-square-foot church in the Beddington area that could accommodate 300 Muslims.

If successful in purchasing a new property, the association would like to hold five daily prayers and set up youth and family programs.