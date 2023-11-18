Islanders halt losing skid with 5-4 shootout win over Flames

Oliver Wahlstrom scored the shootout winner for the New York Islanders in a 5-4 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Kyle Palmieri, Hudson Fasching, Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders (6-6-5), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Goalie Ilya Sorokin stopping 35 shots in regulation and overtime. Bo Horvat also scored in the shootout.

Martin Pospisil, Blake Coleman, MacKenzie Weegar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames (6-8-3), who tied the game twice in the third period. Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves. Sharangovich also scored in the shootout.

Playing their third road game in four days, the Islanders were outshot 21-17 by the Flames after two periods, but led 3-2 heading into the third.

Weegar scored from the point at 3:12 of the third, but Nelson restored the Islanders’ lead just 20 seconds later.

Sharangovich knotted the score again at 13:43 tipping in a Noah Hanifin shot from the point.

The Flames twice negated man advantages with their minor penalties within seconds of an opposing player entering the box to go 0-for-3 on the power play and 0-for-16 in their last six games. The Islanders scored once on three power-play chances.

Islanders: Host Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Flames: Kick off a four-game road trip against Seattle on Monday