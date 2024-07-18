Isolated showers, thunderstorms possible Thursday, temps to hit 35 C next week

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued more heat warnings across the Prairies with most of Saskatchewan and portions of Manitoba also included under the advisory.

Thursday’s daytime high in Calgary is forecast to hit 29 C, which is six degrees warmer than average, and the coldest high expected for at least a week.

By next week, Calgary is expecting highs of 33 C to 35 C.

This prolonged heat event includes above seasonal minimum (low) temperatures, which is one of the reasons advisories have been issued.

The health risks associated with heat are cumulative especially once people are existing in ambient temperatures that exceed the normal human body temperature of (approximately) 37 C.

Acclimation will occur in regions of the world where maximum temperatures are typically higher but for people who are not used to living with higher diurnal max and minimum temperatures, excessive strain is placed on the body to regulate against ambient temperatures that are unusually warm.

The risk to wildfire also increases during these prolonged heat events.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the fire danger relative index was showing more of Alberta and B.C. under “extreme” and “very high” ratings, a situation that will only continue to get worse throughout the week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in central and southern Alberta again on Thursday and Friday due to lingering instability.

Similar pulse storms are possible Friday, before widespread blue skies with minimal wind becomes the norm over the weekend.

Both daytime highs and overnight lows in Calgary will maintain ECCC heat warning criteria until at least next Wednesday.