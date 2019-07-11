As the Cowboy Up Challenge celebrates ten years at the Calgary Stampede, it is also celebrating its first non-North American competitor.

The sport, showcasing horses’ and riders’ skill and speed as they maneuver through an obstacle course, is gaining international popularity.

Israel is not home to many cowboys, but Ashir Kol is drawing attention to the sport in his home country due to his skill.



Ashir Kol of Israel is the first non-North American competitor.

Kol is one of ten elite riders selected for the invitational competition at Stampede.

Another is Ariana Gray from Calgary. She is the youngest competitor in the competition and the only one from Canada.



17-year-old Ariana Gray of Calgary is the youngest competitor this year.

Cowboy Up is the richest and best attended Extreme Cowboy Race in the world.

The overall winner gets $30,000 and $10,000 goes to the winner of the sudden death finals on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Nutrien Western Event Center.

More to come…