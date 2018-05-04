Crews working on a brand new walking and cycling path that runs along the Glenmore Reservoir ran into a slight snag during construction this year.

The Glenmore Reservoir Regional Pathway is a 1.8 km regional pathway that runs along the edge of the reservoir and is intended to enhance the existing popular pathway system, beloved by walkers and cyclists alike.

Construction on the pathway, that includes two bridges and landscaping, began in August 2017 and was supposed to be wrapped up by the spring, but crews say weather and a minor issue slowed things down.

“It was a long winter. Weather definitely impacted us. Also we’ve had some difficulties and challenges leveling the bridge deck panels,” says Jason Lin, the city’s senior structural engineer.

“When the contractor installed the bridge deck panels, it was noted that they were not level with each other so we took the panels off, did some surveys and checks. We wanted to make sure everything is done safely, we wanted to make sure that we found the right fix for it. So that’s what we’ve been working on.”

Lin says they are shimming the concrete panels to ensure they are level and are at the right elevation.

The delay has pushed the estimated completion date into the summer.