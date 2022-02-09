‘It almost feels like a grand reopening’: Lethbridge restaurants react to removal of vaccine passport rules

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Restaurants, bars, and pubs in Lethbridge are now able to welcome everyone back following Premier Jason Kenney's announcement on Tuesday, loosening restrictions for Albertans.

“It’s just so exciting, almost feels like a grand reopening,” said Vicky Vanden Hoek, owner of Honkers Pub and Eatery. “Having our customers come back home is going to be amazing.”

The plan is broken down into three steps. The first step, which came into effect at midnight including the ending of the restriction exemption program (REP) - meaning proof of vaccination to go to places like restaurants won’t be required.

Vanden Hoek said the announcement came as a sigh of relief for both customers and staff.

“We don't have to police the door anymore, and we don't have to turn away people, that was one of the hardest things for us,” said Vanden Hoek.

The REP has been in effect since September.

Vanden Hoek told CTV News, her number one goal of reopening remains the same - keeping everyone safe.

“Science is science and it'll always be that way. We have to understand, I’m not a scientist, I’m a business owner that just wants to have my people back home, but we want them to be safe,” said Vanden Hoek.

OTHER RESTRICTIONS

Other restrictions such as 10 people per table, no mingling, activities such as dancing, pool and darts, and liquor sales ending at 11 p.m. will remain in effect.

Tyler Harvey, owner and general manager of the Canadian Brewhouse in Lethbridge, says the announcement couldn't have come at a better time, with the broadcast of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in full swing.

“We've always rolled with the punches, we just want to make sure we’re following the rules set fourth and at the same time keeping our staff and customers as safe as we possibly can. We rely on the experts as much as we can,” said Harvey.

Other restrictions such as 10 people per table, no mingling, activities such as dancing, pool and darts, and liquor sales ending at 11 p.m. will remain in effect.

Venues with a fire occupancy of under 500 no longer have a capacity limit, but larger venues in the province that fall under the REP, such as the Enmax Centre, must remain at 50 per cent capacity. However, the loosening of restrictions is allowing for food and beverages to be served during events.

“People want to have water, they want to have a drink, and they want to have food, its part of the enjoyment of what's going on and a part of being in the activities, experience and culture. So, we're very excited to see that back,” said Kim Gallucci, general manager of the Enmax Centre.

Two shows were cancelled at the Enmax Centre, with two shows having to be rescheduled.

Gallucci said food and beverage are one of the largest revenue streams the Enmax Centre has.

“It’s a huge revenue generator,” said Gallucci. “Having it back is something we needed for a number of reasons - financially, it helps us reduce our tax support and equally important, the health of people, they need something to drink, even if it’s just water.”

Approximately 90 employees are being recalled to work. Concessions in smaller arenas around Lethbridge will also be resuming operation.

With the lifting of restrictions across the province, restaurants say it will take a bit of adjusting to get used to, but one thing is clear.

“At the end of the day, it's making sure our guests and staff are safe,” said Harvey.

If hospitalizations continue to decrease, Alberta will enter stage two of the return plan on March 1.