Calgary police arrested a number of people at a southwest home after someone fired a gun several times on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene, in the 1600 block of 22 Avenue S.W., at about 9:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Investigators confirm that there were gunshots in the area and police had made some arrests.

One resident that CTV Calgary spoke with said he knew the noise had to be gunshots right away.

“I’m used to hearing gunshots. I’m trained around weapons and I’m trained around gun safety,” said Patrick Hampton. “It got me afraid for somebody’s life automatically because there were kids in the building. It could have gotten deadly really quick.”

He says he doesn’t know exactly what happened in the incident, but hopes to learn more details from police.

Police say the suspects they arrested are all known to one another.

No one was hurt by the gunfire.