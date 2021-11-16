'It destroys your soul': Mom of Calgary teen killed in drunk driving crash issues holiday plea

CALGARY -

The mother and best friend of a teenage girl killed in an impaired driving crash five years ago are asking Calgarians to plan ahead if they will be drinking over the holidays.

Meghan Bomford, 17, was a passenger in a jeep that rolled on McKnight Boulevard N.E. in 2016.

She, her friend Kelsey Nelson and her father, Michael Shaun Bomford — who was driving— were thrown from the vehicle.

The crash killed Meghan and left Nelson with traumatic injuries. Michael survived and was sentenced to 5.5 years in jail, convicted of drunk driving causing death and bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm.

"I don't want people to forget about Meghan, so I try to talk about her as much as possible," her mother Lisa Cooper said Tuesday. "The manor that she died is tragic because it was preventable."

Cooper and Nelson were both in attendance at the launch of MADD Calgary's annual Red Ribbon Campaign, which encourages people to plan ahead for a sober ride home if their holiday celebrations include alcohol or drugs.

"We want too make sure that everyone gets home safely," MADD Calgary president Rick Lundy said. "There's no reason for people to be drinking and driving or doing drugs and driving."

"We know that COVID-19 numbers are going down, there's going to be more parties and more celebrations this holiday season, so we want to make sure that people think twice before they get behind the wheel when they're impaired or ride with somebody who is impaired."

For Cooper, though she finds it emotionally draining to speak about her daughter's death, she said she felt it was important for her to attended the launch of Red Ribbon Day on Tuesday.

"I don't want other families to know what I feel," Cooper said.

"If I could prevent one other person from knowing this feeling, it would be worth it. As hard as it is for me to relive certain moments, I just do it in the hopes of preventing more tragedy and more death.

"I do it for Meghan and I do it for Kelsey, who was in the accident with her. They deserved better. Meghan deserved the rest of her life."

Cooper said MADD has been with her every step of the way since the crash that claimed her daughter's life.

"It's been such a blessing to have these people in my life during such a dark moment,"she said.

"The biggest message I have is, before you make those choices, maybe think about the consequences. I can't even describe how gut-wrenching it feels to lose a family member – especially a child – it just destroys your soul."

Nelson said she takes every opportunity she can to lend her support to the cause of sober driving.

"A lot of people don't believe that drinking and driving is a serious matter or that it can effect lives. I believe if we build more awareness around the matter, and the more conversation we have around it, the more acknowledged it would be."

Kelsey Nelson was badly injured in a rollover on McKnight Boulevard N.E. in 2016. Her friend Meghan Bomford, 17, was killed in the same crash.

She says her journey since the crash has been challenging.

"I'm thankful to be here, every day," Nelson said, her voice straining. "I deal with a lot of chronic pain and forgetfulness.

"I'm living for both Meghan and I now."

Lundy said though he knows it's not always easy for the pair to speak publicly, it's important for them to share their stories.

"Nobody thinks its going to happen to them until it does."

"They can't bring their daughter back, but what they can do is prevent this from happening to somebody else," he said.

From now until Jan. 3, 2022, MADD Calgary – together with partners in law enforcement, emergency services and other community organizations and businesses – will encourage the public to:

Never drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.

Plan ahead if they're going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis, or other drugs. Call an Uber, or a cab, arrange a designated driver, take public transit, or stay the night.

Call 911 if you see a driver, you suspect is impaired.

"We want to make sure that people are going out and having a great time during this holiday season, but planning ahead and making sure that they have a safe ride home," Lundy said.