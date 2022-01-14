'It falls directly on the current government': Concern being expressed over EMS wait times in rural Alberta

EMS are seeing staffing shortages from the pandemic, opioid crisis, staff illness or fatigue. McKeown says the average wait time for EMS from Lethbridge to Coaldale is 15 minutes, but when crews can't be deployed from there, that’s when wait times can stack up. EMS are seeing staffing shortages from the pandemic, opioid crisis, staff illness or fatigue. McKeown says the average wait time for EMS from Lethbridge to Coaldale is 15 minutes, but when crews can't be deployed from there, that’s when wait times can stack up.

Calgary Top Stories