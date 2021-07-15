CALGARY -- Hanna Hila thought she was seeing things when she checked her LOTTO MAX ticket and discovered she'd won $1 million in the June 1 draw.

“I called my son over to double-check the numbers with me," she said.

“We checked the ticket again and couldn’t believe it. That was not what I had expected to see when I scanned it, but I’m very happy."

The surprise of winning was nothing compared to the relief that came shortly after.

“Knowing my kids and I are set up financially means the world to me,” she said. “I’m going to buy a house and put some money away for the future – it feels amazing.”

Hila bought her winning ticket the day before the draw at the Shoppers Drug Mart, located at 300 block of Heritage Drive S.E.

She won her prize on one of the 20 MAXMILLIONS draws on June 1 by matching all seven numbers – 6, 9, 18, 23, 34, 35 and 38.

Hila is the 30th Albertan and seventh Calgarian to win $1 million or more in a WCLC prize so far this year.