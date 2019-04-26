

CTV Calgary Staff





RCMP in Cochrane continue to investigate a hit and run crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that killed a 16-year-old Morley girl over 13 years ago and are asking the public for information.

Brittany Bearspaw tried to cross the highway near the Morley turnoff (Exit 131) on January 1st 2006 and was hit by at least three vehicles before police were called to the scene.

Investigators say the teen was struck in the westbound lanes between 7 and 8 a.m.

Police made an appeal to the public for help in a Crime Stoppers re-enactment in January 2009 but the case remains unsolved.

On Thursday, Cochrane RCMP made another request for information from the public and disclosed the makes and models of two vehicles of interest. The first is a red, 1996-2000 Toyota RAV4 and the second is a black, 1999-2005 Pontiac Grand Am. Police say the two vehicles likely had significant front-end damage.

“When files are not solved it is common for them to be reviewed on a regular basis,” said Cst. Jennifer Brewer of the Cochrane RCMP detachment. “When you're not receiving new tips and what have you, it is common for us to really dive into those files to see if there’s anything else that we can look into, any other avenues that we can follow.”

Investigators are asking anyone who was travelling the highway near the scene on January 1st, 2006 or anyone with information on the two vehicles to contact police. Police say even the smallest piece of information is important and could move the investigation forward. “We want to ensure that we are following all investigational leads to the fullest for the family. We would do this for all files. We want to make sure we are covering all the basis.”

According to Cst. Brewer, the detachment has already received tips from the public following Thursday's appeal for information.

Brittany’s family released a statement on her death and said she had dreams of becoming a lawyer and that she was a loving sister who would do anything for her siblings.

Her mother wrote that she is struggling to deal with her daughter’s death and that she still hasn’t had a chance to heal.

I am living a mother’s worst nightmare “Losing your Child”, especially your first born. This is the hardest thing I have to go through day in day out for the rest of my life. Most people don’t understand the meaning of grief, how grieving takes over you when you lose your own child. Every day I miss my daughter. She was not just a person, she was my girl, my baby, she was special, my world, my joy, she was my daughter.

Having to write down your feelings and deepest thoughts on the loss of your child tragically taken too soon is a very hard thing to do but I’m hoping and praying that the Community, the people or to whomever is reading my story to PLEASE come forward with any TIPS or knows any information on New Year’s early morning 2006, please come forward. All this time and there are still no answers. We are left with little to no hope, all we are asking for is closure and justice to Brittany’s case.

Brittany’s last words to me on the phone were “Mom, I Love You and I’ll See You Later “. This is the last conversation I had with her. I can still hear her say those words.

I Love You” Brittany Bearspaw “September 30,1989-January 1,2006. You will always be my baby girl, You’ll forever be in my heart and memory, I will not rest and give up until I find peace and Closure “My Girl” “My Angel”

Love Mom, Geraldine Bearspaw and Family

On Friday, Brittany's mother and stepfather expressed their gratitude for the efforts of the RCMP and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s been a tough road for the last 13 years," Geraldine Bearspaw told CTV. "Brittany would have been 30 this year. Sometimes I imagine what life would have been like if she was here.”

“It has been a long time and I'm just very, very happy that it’s finally coming to light once again,” added John Sedo, Brittany's stepfather. “It means hope, it gives us hope.”

Bearspaw says an update in the case would put her at mind at ease. “I've been angry for so long so if I had closure at least I would have my piece of mind,” said Bearspaw. “It would just bring me a lot of happiness.”

“We need to come to terms with this," said Sedo. "We need to put it behind us, we need to move on. My grandchildren don't know their auntie and they need answers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or attend the detachment at 359-1st Street East, Cochrane and ask to speak to Cst. Amelie Morin of the General Investigation Section members.