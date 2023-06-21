'It is a very important time for us, culturally': Lethbridge celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

From Blackfoot songs and prayers to an Indigenous market and teepee raising, Lethbridge celebrated the 26th National Indigenous Peoples Day on Wednesday.

"It is a very important time for us, culturally," said Kirby Smith, one of the directors of the Blackfoot Confederacy Council.

"It's the summer solstice and it sort of marks the occasion for us to begin ceremonies and celebrations and gatherings in our communities."

National Indigenous Peoples Day was first celebrated in 1996 and falls annually on June 21, the summer solstice.

A ceremony was held Wednesday morning at city hall to honour the day, the people and the Blackfoot land Lethbridge sits on.

"It's a great opportunity for us to showcase our relationship with Indigenous peoples in the region," said John Middleton-Hope, city councillor and deputy mayor.

"It is the kickoff to Indigenous Peoples Week. Here in Lethbridge, it has a particular importance because of Treaty Six and Métis Nation Region Number Three."

National Indigenous Peoples Day was first celebrated in 1996 and falls annually on June 21, the summer solstice.

While the day is set to celebrate Indigenous peoples' impact on Canada as well as their culture and traditions, supporters believe we should strive to recognize those things each day.

"It's a reminder that we need to continue to work together and that we need to continue to look at some of the challenges that face our communities and try to overcome some of the difficulties that our people are experiencing," Smith told CTV News.

Events will continue throughout the week.

An Indigenous art gallery was set up at Fort Whoop-Up on Wednesday, and there will be campfire conversations in the evenings on Thursday and Friday.

In addition, activities were taking place at Galt Gardens into Wednesday evening and the public library hosted Indigenous crafts for kids in the afternoon.

National Indigenous Peoples Day was first celebrated in 1996 and falls annually on June 21, the summer solstice.

"Today is really about learning about our culture, about celebrating our culture, celebrating the diverse different nations that live in Lethbridge," said Echo Nowak, the City of Lethbridge’s Indigenous relations specialist.

National Indigenous Peoples Day was first celebrated in 1996 and falls annually on June 21, the summer solstice.

National Indigenous Peoples Day was first celebrated in 1996 and falls annually on June 21, the summer solstice.

Alberta Health Services also announced Wednesday that Indigenous healing gardens are being created at all of its south zone facilities.

The gardens will include sage, sweetgrass, Saskatoon bushes and wild mint that can be used for ceremony, consumption and education.

For a full list of events, visit the City of Lethbridge’s website.

National Indigenous Peoples Day was first celebrated in 1996 and falls annually on June 21, the summer solstice.